Indicators: Creating Rectangles on Chart
Automated-Trading :
Creating Rectangles on Chart :
Author: Satyam Shivam
I ask the administration to take action!
Clogs the codebase!
This is not the first useless post.
I agree. This author makes too many completely useless codes, some of which are a complete joke. I posted some scathing comments on another one but admin removed most of what I said and still allows unlimited crap from this person.
I truly apologise for this. I am going to replace this code with a very usable code in next few days.
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Creating Rectangles on Chart:
This code can be used to create rectangles on chart.
Author: Satyam Shivam