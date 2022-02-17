Indicators: Creating Rectangles on Chart

New comment
 

Creating Rectangles on Chart:

This code can be used to create rectangles on chart.

Creating Rectangles on Chart

Author: Satyam Shivam

 
Automated-Trading :

Creating Rectangles on Chart :

Author: Satyam Shivam

I ask the administration to take action!

Clogs the codebase!

This is not the first useless post.

 
I agree. This author makes too many completely useless codes, some of which are a complete joke. I posted some scathing comments on another one but admin removed most of what I said and still allows unlimited crap from this person.
 
I truly apologise for this. I am going to replace this code with a very usable code in next few days. 
New comment