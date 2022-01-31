A definite website bug (or development oversight) regarding multilingual implementations of market product descriptions.
I have recently been experimenting with placing market products, and one recommendation for improved ratings mentioned in the forum is for the product descriptions to be provided for the various supported languages. So, since I am trilingual, I did a proper human translation for the Portuguese description from my original in English.
However, the website does not properly use them. When visiting the Market via the “English” front-end, the proper user supplied English version is displayed, but when selecting the “PT” translation from the language drop-box (for the description text, not the website front-end), it uses a machine-translated version instead of the user provided translation for the product. In contrast, when visiting via the “Portuguese” front-end, it now displays the correct user provided Portuguese version, but when selecting the “EN” from the language drop-box, again it does a machine translation (which is quite bad), when the better English version, provided by the user is available.
Since there is no way to communicate bugs to the admins, except by posting something on the forum, here is hoping some admin sees this or a moderator with “contacts” can forward the message to website developers.
I will forward this to the admins Fernando.
It's not a problem.
Product description is displayed according to the website language chosen (2) or in English if no translation is provided by the author.
If you click translation button (1), it gives you automatic translation, this is what it is intended for.
Portuguese speaking users use PT version of the site and they will see your translation - no problem. Translation button is needed only when there is no translation provided (e.g. you use PT interface, but the product has only EN description).
