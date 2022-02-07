MT5 update [build 3180] decimal input variable bug - page 4
Here is a more thorough test with the following script:From the above, it seems that it is more of only a default display problem and that NormalizeDouble is still working as before.
You are right,
I tested it on websocket, When i print, it prints 0.299999999999
but when i receive output, its correct
This possible bug (similar issue) was already reported on Russian forum on official announcement's thread,
post #148
for information.
I don't understand why people keep on discussing NormalizeDouble().
Unless I have misunderstood something, I don't see how it is related to this thread.