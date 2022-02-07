MT5 update [build 3180] decimal input variable bug - page 4

Fernando Carreiro # :

Here is a more thorough test with the following script:

From the above, it seems that it is more of only a default display problem and that NormalizeDouble is still working as before.

You are right,

I tested it on websocket, When i print, it prints 0.299999999999

but when i receive output, its correct



 

This possible bug (similar issue) was already reported on Russian forum on official announcement's thread,
for information.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

post  

When new build is planed?
 
Keith Watford #:
I don't understand why people keep on discussing NormalizeDouble().
Unless I have misunderstood something, I don't see how it is related to this thread.
