After compilating my Expert doesn't work,
Can anyone tell me if there is something wrong on my source code?
How can anyone tell you without seeing the code?
Can someone explain why my EA doesn't work?
Can anyone tell me if there is something wrong on my source code?
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
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Yes it is broken. void name(){} compiles just fine but do you expect it to do anything?
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for(cnt=OrdersTotal()-1;cnt>=0;cnt--) {// ïîèñê ïîñëåäíåãî íàïðàâëåíèÿ if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){continue;} ; ⋮Do you think this code does anything?
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Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
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hi
Can someone explain why my EA doesn't work?
I have the source code of my AFscalper, i do compile it and put in my mt4 platform, but then when running the EA, the EA doesn't open anytrade, even when doing BT, it's the same, the historical trading hasn't opened any trade.
Can anyone tell me if there is something wrong on my source code?