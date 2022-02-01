EA OnTick sometime dont get latest tick created by CustomTicksAdd
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for example, ea onTick always get the old tick 14:23:29 until 14:23:34 in below picture.
Please give me some advise,thanks.
And the below picture is the corresponding tick database. We can see many new ticks come after 14:23:29 but EA OnTick dont get them.
Service code:
testing EA code: