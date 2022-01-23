Help with my first Scalper BOT
I made a BOT that uses basic scalping strategy, without too many complications, it’s my first bot. But it stop and does not know because it stop, and does not always brake at the same time, level, is always different.
You should search here (CodeBase & Articles) for scalper and see what already exists, you like and the start you amendments.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you (when you decide to post it)?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
