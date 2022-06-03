Indicator that resets suddenly
What do you expect? Your source code is incomplete and none of the important logic is visible or even explained, nor can anyone compile and test it either.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| isra_highlow_adr.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 //--- plot Yhigh #property indicator_label1 "Yesterday High" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Ylow #property indicator_label2 "Yesterday Low" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot ADRH #property indicator_label3 "ADR High" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrYellow #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot ADRL #property indicator_label4 "ADR Low" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrYellow #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot Whigh #property indicator_label5 "Last Week High" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrOrange #property indicator_style5 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot Wlow #property indicator_label6 "Last Week Low" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrOrange #property indicator_style6 STYLE_DASHDOT #property indicator_width6 1 //--- indicator buffers double YhighBuffer[]; double YlowBuffer[]; double WhighBuffer[]; double WlowBuffer[]; double ADRHBuffer[]; double ADRLBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Print ("INIT"); //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,YhighBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,YlowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,ADRHBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ADRLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,WhighBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,WlowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); EventSetTimer(3); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int i=0; if(i<prev_calculated) i=prev_calculated-1; //--- start calculations while(i<rates_total && !IsStopped()) // for (int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,rates_total-numBarsHistory); i<rates_total; i++) { if (_Period == PERIOD_M5 || _Period == PERIOD_M15 || _Period == PERIOD_M10 || _Period == PERIOD_M30) { getYesterdayHILO(time[i],YhighBuffer[i], YlowBuffer[i]); getPreviousWeekHILO(time[i],WhighBuffer[i], WlowBuffer[i]); getADR_HL(time[i], ADRHBuffer[i], ADRLBuffer[i]); } else { YhighBuffer[i] = NULL; YlowBuffer[i] = NULL; WhighBuffer[i] = NULL; WlowBuffer[i] = NULL; ADRHBuffer[i] = NULL; ADRLBuffer[i] = NULL; } i++; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total-1); //Return the number of calculated bars, //Subtract 1 for the last bar recalculation } int getDiaSemana(datetime fechaBar) { MqlDateTime stm; TimeToStruct(fechaBar,stm); return stm.day_of_week; } void getYesterdayHILO(datetime fechaBar, double &highestY, double &lowestY) { int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, fechaBar, true); int diaSemana = getDiaSemana(fechaBar); int dif; if (diaSemana == 1) dif = 3; else if (diaSemana == 0) dif = 2; else dif = 1; dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, fechaBar - dif*86400, true); highestY = iHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); lowestY = iLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); } void getPreviousWeekHILO(datetime fechaBar, double &highestY, double &lowestY) { int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_W1, fechaBar - 604800, true); highestY = iHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_W1, dayIndex); lowestY = iLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_W1, dayIndex); } void getADR_HL(datetime fechaBar, double &adrH, double &adrL) { //calcula ADR int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, fechaBar, false); if (getDiaSemana(fechaBar) == 0) dayIndex++; if (dayIndex <0) int err = GetLastError(); double highestY = iHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); double lowestY = iLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); double openY = iOpen(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); double closeY = iClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex); double adr = getADR(fechaBar); //adrH if (highestY - lowestY < adr) adrH = lowestY + adr; else { if(closeY >= openY) adrH = lowestY + adr; else adrH = highestY; } //adrL if (highestY - lowestY < adr) adrL = highestY - adr; else { if(closeY >= openY) adrL = lowestY; else adrL = highestY - adr; } } double getADR(datetime fechaBar) { //calcula ADR int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, fechaBar, false); if (dayIndex <0) int err = GetLastError(); double adr_acum = 0; int adr_count = 1; int periodsADRIni = 14; int periodsADR = periodsADRIni; while (adr_count <= periodsADR) { if (getDiaSemana(iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1,dayIndex+adr_count)) ==0) { periodsADR++; adr_count++; continue; } double dif = iHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex+adr_count) - iLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex+adr_count); adr_acum += dif; adr_count++; } double adr = adr_acum / periodsADRIni; return adr; }
Thank you very much.
Another problem I see, is, in M5 the indicator sometimes works OK
But in M15, never
I hope you can help me.
Thank you !!
1) you are calculating for each individual bar, the Yesterday, Weekly and Adr , something that won't change for a certain region, you can get the values once, and store in the buffer.
Thank you for your reply.
The first solution will optimize the algorithm, but, this is the cause of the problem (the indicator resets unexpectedly)?
Thank you again !!
int i=0; if(i<prev_calculated) i=prev_calculated-1; //--- start calculations
Hi
I have programmed an indicator to mark the high and low of the previous day, the weekly and the ADR.
The indicator works, but suddenly it initializes and starts making the highs from the current candlestick.
I am not able to understand why it does it.
Capture indicator OK
Capture indicator KO
Source code
Any idea?
Thank you