agent schedule clarification
in the mt5 strategy tester agent , in the above snapshot, do the agents have permission to work for the cloud on Sunday or Monday ?
As it writes above the blue color buttons indicate the working hours, so Sunday is ON and Monday is OFF.
Can you please clarify these hours represent which time zone?
I want to have one hour gap to restart my computer and not sure which hour should I choose for it.
Thanks
They are your local time as defined by your computer.
@Fernando Carreiro thanks for your reply.
One more confusion I have.
Do I need remain logged into my Windows account 'OR' I can log off and leave computer on for Agents to run?
Thanks
Yes, you can logoff, but do not shutdown your computer, and make sure your computer does not hibernate nor go into sleep mode after a while.
The MetaTester Agents run as Windows Services in the background, irrespective of whether you are logged on on or not.
Yes, you can logoff, but do not shutdown your computer, and make sure your computer does not hibernate nor go into sleep mode after a while.
The MetaTester Agents run as Windows Services in the background, irrespective of whether you are logged on on or not.
Thanks a lot man, for clarification.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
in the mt5 strategy tester agent , in the above snapshot, do the agents have permission to work for the cloud on Sunday or Monday ?