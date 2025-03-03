agent schedule clarification

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in the mt5 strategy tester agent , in the above snapshot, do the agents have permission to work for the cloud on Sunday or Monday ? 

 
Satyam Shivam:



in the mt5 strategy tester agent , in the above snapshot, do the agents have permission to work for the cloud on Sunday or Monday ? 

As it writes above the blue color buttons indicate the working hours, so Sunday is ON and Monday is OFF.

 

Hi @Eleni Anna Branou

Can you please clarify these hours represent which time zone?

I want to have one hour gap to restart my computer and not sure which hour should I choose for it.

Thanks

[Deleted]  
@Anil Varma #: Can you please clarify these hours represent which time zone? I want to have one hour gap to restart my computer and not sure which hour should I choose for it.
They are your local time as defined by your computer.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
They are your local time as defined by your computer.

@Fernando Carreiro thanks for your reply.

One more confusion I have.

Do I need remain logged into my Windows account 'OR' I can log off and leave computer on for Agents to run?

Thanks 

[Deleted]  
Anil Varma #: Do I need remain logged into my Windows account 'OR' I can log off and leave computer on for Agents to run?

Yes, you can logoff, but do not shutdown your computer, and make sure your computer does not hibernate nor go into sleep mode after a while.

The MetaTester Agents run as Windows Services in the background, irrespective of whether you are logged on on or not.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, you can logoff, but do not shutdown your computer, and make sure your computer does not hibernate nor go into sleep mode after a while.

The MetaTester Agents run as Windows Services in the background, irrespective of whether you are logged on on or not.

@Fernando Carreiro

Thanks a lot man, for clarification.

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