I need RSI on MA indicator for MT4

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Hi everyone,

I need an RSI indicator that will work on MA indicator (separate window).

I separate MA indicator and put on it RSI with setup Previous indicator data.

Can some one help me for this to make it code on mt4?

Thanks.


 
Ahmet Karatas :

Hi everyone,

I need an RSI indicator that will work on MA indicator (separate window).

I separate MA indicator and put on it RSI with setup Previous indicator data.

Can some one help me for this to make it code?

Thanks.


If you need an MQL5 indicator - here is the solution: RSIOnMAOnRSI

RSIOnMAOnRSI

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

If you need an MQL5 indicator - here is the solution: RSIOnMAOnRSI

Thank you Viladimir for your support. I need for mt4. I will edit my post.

BTW I can try this if I will have mt5 account.

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