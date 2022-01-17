How can I count the same data
Your image shows values separated by commas. Why are you reading the entire line and separating and converting the values yourself?
Write a structure and add a method to read an individual line into self. Then wile the file isn't ending, add an element to your array.
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Hello,
this is data exported to excel:
This is code for retrieved data:
If you can see now I want count USDJPY Count=1 and EURUSD count=2
Both has MagicNumber so I can use also this for count, but must be desplayed what is counting. like EURUSD(currency), 1111(MagicNumber), 2(count)