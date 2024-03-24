Indicators: Force index volatility bands

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Force index volatility bands:

Force index with Volume/Volatility bands

Force index volatility bands

Author: Navdeep Singh

 

How could it be use in MT5?

 
Skurwodaktyl #:

How could it be use in MT5?

Need to be programmed for MT5

 
Could you please release the MT5 version of this great indicator? I'm sure many other users would love to use the mt5 version of this promising indicator. 
 
Ottimo Indicatore grazie della tua condivisione. Ho fatto delle leggere modifiche e perfezionato.
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