Metatester 5 shuts down after a while.
Thanat Thitithammaphong:
Metatester 5 shuts down after a while.
i use windows 10 pro.
and I have turned off Windows Defender. The problem is still not resolved.
Is there a way to fix it?
My notebook information as in the picture.
Thank you.
What is written in the Journal-Log of the MT5?
Have you looked at the Win events: Win+R; eventvwr.ex; Enter?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My notebook information as in the picture.