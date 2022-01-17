Metatester 5 shuts down after a while.

Metatester 5 shuts down after a while.

i use windows 10 pro.

and I have turned off Windows Defender. The problem is still not resolved.

Is there a way to fix it?

My notebook information as in the picture.

my notebook

Thank you.
 
What is written in the Journal-Log of the MT5?

Have you looked at the Win events: Win+R; eventvwr.ex; Enter?

 
Carl Schreiber #:

What is written in the Journal-Log of the MT5?

Have you looked at the Win events: Win+R; eventvwr.ex; Enter?

Am I doing it right? log
