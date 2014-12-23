Why the Ea didn't see some good Pin Bars ?!!

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I create a Ea that playes with the pin bars and a SMA , but the Ea didn't see some good PinBars , and I don't know why he do that .

       


help please .
 
I order for us to help you, you need to provide the source code so we can indicate the problem.
 
Matija14:
I order for us to help you, you need to provide the source code so we can indicate the problem.

​This the function that chesk the Pin bars 

void CheckPinBarForTrade()
{
      double NoseLength, NoseBody, LeftEyeBody, LeftEyeLength;
      // Left Eye and Nose bars's paramaters
      NoseLength = High[1] - Low[1];
      if (NoseLength == 0) NoseLength = Point;
      LeftEyeLength = High[2] - Low[2];
      if (LeftEyeLength == 0) LeftEyeLength = Point;
      NoseBody = MathAbs(Open[1] - Close[1]);
      if (NoseBody == 0) NoseBody = Point;
      LeftEyeBody = MathAbs(Open[2] - Close[2]);
      if (LeftEyeBody == 0) LeftEyeBody = Point;

      // Bearish Pinbar
      if (TrendDirection() == 1) // Down Trend ???
      {
         if (High[1] - High[2] >= NoseLength * NoseProtruding) // Nose protrusion
         {
            if (NoseBody / NoseLength <= MaxNoseBodySize) // Nose body to candle length ratio
            {
               if (1 - (High[1] - MathMax(Open[1], Close[1])) / NoseLength < NoseBodyPosition) // Nose body position in bottom part of the bar
               {
                  if ((!LeftEyeOppositeDirection) || (Close[2] > Open[2])) // Left Eye bullish if required
                  {
                     if (LeftEyeBody / LeftEyeLength  >= LeftEyeMinBodySize) // Left eye body to candle length ratio
                     {
                        if (Low[1] - Low[2] >= LeftEyeLength * LeftEyeDepth)  // Left Eye low is low enough
                        {
                           if (MathMax( Open[1], Close[1] )<iMA( Symbol(), 240, 50,0,0,0,1 )) // Is the Pin bar body below the Ma ?
                           {
                              OrderEntry(1,High[1],NoseLength); // Sell Order with 5 pips stoploss above the Pin bar high and NoseLength*3 takeprofit 
                           }
                        }
                     }
                  }
               }
            }
         }      
      }
      
      // Bullish Pinbar

      if(TrendDirection() == 0) // Up trend ???
      {
         if (Low[2] - Low[1] >= NoseLength * NoseProtruding) // Nose protrusion
         {
            if (NoseBody / NoseLength <= MaxNoseBodySize) // Nose body to candle length ratio
            {
               if (1 - (MathMin(Open[1], Close[1]) - Low[1]) / NoseLength < NoseBodyPosition) // Nose body position in top part of the bar
               {
                  if ((!LeftEyeOppositeDirection) || (Close[2] < Open[2])) // Left Eye bearish if required
                  {
                     if (LeftEyeBody / LeftEyeLength >= LeftEyeMinBodySize) // Left eye body to candle length ratio
                     {
                        if (High[2] - High[1] >= LeftEyeLength * LeftEyeDepth) // Left Eye high is high enough
                        {
                           if (MathMin( Open[1], Close[1] )>iMA( Symbol(), 0, 50,0,0,0,1 )) // Is the Pin bar body above the Ma ?
                           {
                              OrderEntry(0,Low[1],NoseLength); // Buy Order with 5 pips stoploss below the Pin bar Low and NoseLength*3 takeprofit 
                           }
                        }
                     }
                  }
               }
            }
         }
      }
}
 
IMHO, neither of those examples would be valid pin bars in a naked price action strategy. The first bearish pin occurs in a down trend (not valid), the second bullish pin occurs in a sideways/upward market (not valid). I haven't gone through your code in depth but I can see it attempts to define a trend direction and bullish/bearish pin so it is probably following the same (correct) logic.
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