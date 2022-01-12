tester takes too long time

New comment
 
 
Admin plz help
 

There are errors in your products.
because the validation system is checking everything which was checked in your code (min/max lot size, and more).

There is forum thread about it: Strategy Tester Report not found

..and there is an article:

交易机器人在市场发布前必须经过的检验 - the article

Strategy Tester Report not found
Strategy Tester Report not found
  • 2020.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
New comment