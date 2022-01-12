tester takes too long time
Admin plz help
There are errors in your products.
because the validation system is checking everything which was checked in your code (min/max lot size, and more).
There is forum thread about it: Strategy Tester Report not found
..and there is an article:
交易机器人在市场发布前必须经过的检验 - the article
Strategy Tester Report not found
- 2020.06.20
- www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
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