Serious problems with local networks MT5 Agents
I found the reason.
Starting from latest releases I seen this message when optimizing
imported DLL not allowed in Cloud Network
No matter if the DLL is not called in optimizations and all functions are skipped if MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)
I totally need to take out the part in which the declaration of import DLL is made.
Maybe MetaQuotes can write more clear log messages next time...
PS. All worked correctly until 1 month ago, no changes into the EA code part related to that DLL.
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Hello everybody,
I always used 3 PC in my local networks for MT5 agents.
Since some weeks for me it's totally impossible to use them anymore.
I updated all versions, uninstalled and reinstalled services: nothing helps.
3 PC are in 3 differente locations so it's surely not a networking problem. (1 of them is on my LAN)
I just see numbers pass increases without any load took on these agents.
23 succeess passes are made by my PC itself.
I'm running build 3137.
Anyone can help?
Thanks
PS. Nothing related to the EA, and nothing in logs.