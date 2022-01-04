Is MQL5 Virtual Hosting disabled?
Not a problem for me -
It is not MT5 error (because I have MQL5 VPS).
It may be the issue wth broker, or you did not login to your trading account, or you are using old build of MT5 or old version of Windows, or you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader, or any other reason.
Recently I have noticed that the Virtual Hosting does not appear enabled on my Meta Trader 5, and it has been like that for many days. Is that an error from MT5, or it comes from the Broker?
Any comments, please!