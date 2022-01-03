How to get the last trade after open xy trade

Hi, I have already opened 5 trades.

When open 6 trade I need to get all infos from last opened trade(6) (datetime,tradetype,..)

How to do this?

Regards

 
dejanbet1985 :

Specify what kind of data you need? Or maybe do it like in the terminal?


 

Hi, Symbol and Volume using mql4 and after that I need to make Print(Symbol, Buy).

Thanks.

 
dejanbet1985 # :

*** Symbol and Volume ***

Yes.

dejanbet1985 # :

*** mql4 ***

No.

You are on the MQL5 forum and you write in one of the main sections - therefore you receive all answers exclusively for MQL5. If you are still using the old terminal, then there is ONE dedicated section for you - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - there you should ask your questions about the old terminal.

