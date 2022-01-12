Tick volumes issue
just closing and opening next time when i am gonna trade.
Pic 1 - Turning off tick volumes
Pic 2 - Save the template as default
Pic 3 - Next time when I enter in platform the changes about only tick volumes are not saved
And this happend 3-5 months ago after some update... I dont remember exacly when but I decide to write cus its so annoying.
Also the issue appear on my all mt5 platforms.
Explain what you do to "reset the platform".
just closing and opening next time when i am gonna trade.
Do you close the platform properly or just shut down your computer with MT5 platform still open?
You must always close the platform properly before shutting down your computer.
Do you close the platform properly or just shut down your computer with MT5 platform still open?
You must always close the platform properly before shutting down your computer.
No, I am directly pulling the plug... Don't ask me stupid things If you are not familiar with the issue...
No, I am directly pulling the plug... Don't ask me stupid things If you are not familiar with the issue...
Do you really think that that is the way to respond to somebody who is trying to help you?
I will be keeping my next suggestion to myself.
You may also find that others will be unwilling to try to help someone with your attitude!
I am having exactly the same issue!
This is what I do:
- fresh install of MT5
- close all charts
- drag new chart (e.g. EURUSD) into window (this by default is showing 'Tick Volumes')
- Right-click in chart and unselect 'Tick Volumes'
- Right-click in chart and save template as default template (Templates > Save Template > default.tpl)
- Close the chart (i.e. EURUSD)
- close MT5
- open MT5
- drag new chart into window and it has 'Tick Volumes' showing
Glad I'm not the only one experiencing this. Also worth noting is that this is not happening on all MT5 installs I have. The problem seems to be with version 5.00 build 3137 22 Dec 2021 which I got through my broker. I also downloaded MT5 from the www.metatrader5.com website (which seems to be an older version i.e. version 5.00 build 3101 even after trying to update via Help > Check Desktop Updates > Latest Release Version) and connected to the very same broker and it doesn't have the problem.
I might open a new thread with this problem of mine, given the direction the previous conversation have ended up. I'll give it a few days :)
Try my template - my tick volumes are disabled and when I open a new chart, there are no volumes on the new chart.
Thanks Vladimir. I replaced your default.tpl with mine and this is what I get when I drag a new chart into the window:
The tick volume is still showing which is strange. It seems there is some other global setting that is overriding the one set in default.tpl
Please note for the above that I have 1) firstly closed all charts, then 2) restarted MT5, then 3) dragged a new chart into the window.
A A A A A!
Now my template "default.tpl 'is broken :)
In general, I did some research: I did not overload the terminal for a very long time, and therefore my default.tpl template remained intact. What happens: when the terminal is loaded, the terminal AUTOMATELY overwrites the 'default.tpl' file - namely:
It was
volume=0
became
volume=3
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello !
I am using mt5 on several brokers and after some update, I have same issue on every differend broker mt5 platform.
When I am turning off the tick volumes and save the tample as default, all my charts are fine (without tick volumes) until I reset the platform.
When I launch it again and open new chart of some instrument the tick volumes always appear...
I tried everything, so please help !