Help please

Hello,

It's been a week since I tried to put my signal by subscription: <...>

My seller account is however well validated and I had trades open for a long time!

However, it is marked "unauthorized subscription"

I do not understand ! You help me ?

Thank you
 
I have notified the technicians about this.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I have notified the technicians about this.

Yes, you can give them the link to this thread (for more information), because it is not the only one use who complained about this issue for example.

This user's issue:

 
Hello,

Still no response?
 
No, I still have no answer.

 
You have to be patient, the Service Desk needs 1 to 2 weeks as there are a lot of questions from the whole world.
 
I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
          I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum (2020.04.21)

It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
          Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 (2019)

 
Olivier Georges Pierre Treillard #:
Hello,

Still no response?
It may be some days for the holiday in the EU.
I know it because we (in Russia) is having New Year holidays started from 1st of January till 9 of January (because 7th of January is Christmas in my country; and 31st of December is the normal working day).
But they (in European Union) may have the holidays before New Year (because they are having Christmas before New Year).
And the service desk is related to EU (so, you need to wait).
