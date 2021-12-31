Help please
Hello,
It's been a week since I tried to put my signal by subscription: <...>
My seller account is however well validated and I had trades open for a long time!
However, it is marked "unauthorized subscription"
I do not understand ! You help me ?
Thank you
I have notified the technicians about this.
Hello,
Still no response?
.
I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum (2020.04.21)
I know it because we (in Russia) is having New Year holidays started from 1st of January till 9 of January (because 7th of January is Christmas in my country; and 31st of December is the normal working day).
But they (in European Union) may have the holidays before New Year (because they are having Christmas before New Year).
And the service desk is related to EU (so, you need to wait).
