New customer unable to make payment
Here is what he told me.
when subscribing, the payment page can't be loaded and payment can't be completed.
He probably doesn't have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in his computer.
He should also check that he has logged into his MQL5 account with the correct login and NOT with his email or Facebook.
Also its better to deposit the necessary money into his MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment to complete the signal subscription.
customer has given below details plus attached screenshots.
I can chat with you, recharge in mql5, open the mql5 website normally, but I can't load the payment page in MT4. I suspect it's a problem with mql5, but they don't admit it or provide a solution
customer has given below details plus attached screenshots.
I can chat with you, recharge in mql5, open the mql5 website normally, but I can't load the payment page in MT4. I suspect it's a problem with mql5, but they don't admit it or provide a solution
He doesn't have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in his computer.
Market terminal page, uses them for browsing.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Here is what he told me.
when subscribing, the payment page can't be loaded and payment can't be completed.