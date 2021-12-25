strategy tester
yasser.danesh :
debug version of 'DOM.ex5', please recompile it.
The error description gives you a clear order: "This is a DEBUGGING version, please RECOMPILATE the code."
Why are you making such a mistake: first, you ran your code in the "debugging on real data" mode ( ) or in the "debugging on history data" ( ). These two modes create a special "debug" version of your code. You just need to compile ( ) Of your code.
I wrote the code in the "OnBookEvent" function to reach the depth of the market. This code has no problem when executed as a script and returns the requested parameter as an alert. But when I run the same code as an expert advisor in MetaTrader environment, it does not print any data for me and one of its errors is:
What is the reason for this error?