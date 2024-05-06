send a json with webrequest
GET can send body there is not technical difficulty or rule against , kindly tell me if there any rule against it.
GET can send body there is not technical difficulty or rule against , kindly tell me if there any rule against it.
thanke you for the answer
i am new to mql sorry for that if disturib you
i dont get it how can i put these data in the url??
there is no way to send a json data with post request??
hi
thanks for your answer
could you please how to do it with my json and give me an example
Get request can send body payload and can receive it too that's what i am trying to tell. The word used in above definition is "should be" so responsibility not to change data in this case for good practice lies on developer.
hi
thanks for your answer
could you please how to do it with my json and give me an example
create a proper url encoded string like
string strJsonText = "{\r\n\"key\": \"value\"\r\n}";
and just append it to a variable in url.
you can use json encode and url encode functions too if they are available to you.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I wanna send this json with webrequest in mql5
and doucumantaion have this code below but i dont know where to put the json data