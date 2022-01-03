Meta Trader 5 Keep shutting down after several minutes
Hi all,
I have an issue with MT5 keep shutting down after several minutes. I saw that there are issues like this before, but can anyone tell me the latest updates?
Tried contacting the support but with no luck.
I tried reinstalling the platform several times, same issue.
I'm using Windows 10Pro 64-bit
Thank you
1. Please provide the logs (Experts and Journal tab).
2. Is your Windows activated and updated ? Please show it.
Hi Alain,
Thank you for the feedback.
Here is the Journal Screenshot
There isn't any information on the Experts
As for the windows
Yes it's activated and updated
Edition: Windows Pro 10
Version : 20H2
OS build 19042.1237et me know if you need anything else
You need to provide the log file, not a screenshot of it.
20H2 is more than one year old, it's not what I would call "updated". Though I don't know if it could be a problem.
Hi Alain,
Thank you very much for the provided feedback. Can you please help me with the info or screenshot of how to share the log files?
Also if my Windows is not updated or it's from last year, can you tell me how to update it?
-
Go to the tab, right-click → open to see where they are stored. Attach them.
-
Start → Settings → Update
Hi William
Thank you very much for the provided feedback.
I proceed and attach the logs.
Let me know if you need further information?
Kind regards
Also
He is not giving me the option to update
I looked at your logs, and I can say to be the following:
- Your MT5 build is 3135 (which is ok);
- your MT5 is on 64-bit (it is ok).
But something is preventing you to keep this MT5 terminal to be opened:
- Your version/build of MT5 which you (probably) downloaded from the broker (re-install/download MT5 from this link: Download MetaTrader 5);
- your Windows (fix it), or
- you are using some external VPS (stop using it); or
- your antivirus/firefall(make a folder as an exception in antivirus for Metatrader; made details - read this page).
