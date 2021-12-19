None returned from mt5.symbols_get()

Hi

I am doing below and I got an error below, it looks like I got an None. do I need to have a MetaTrader 5 account before I can call it? Thanks

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# Get the information for all symbol
symbols_information = mt5.symbols_get()

# Tuple to list
symbols_information_list = list(symbols_information)

TypeError Traceback (most recent call last) ~\AppData\Local\Temp/ipykernel_29820/2020388382.py in <module> 11 12 # Tuple to list ---> 13 symbols_information_list = list(symbols_information) 14 15 # Extract the name of the symbol TypeError: 'NoneType' object is not iterable

 

Yes, you have to install MetaTrader 5 and you have to work in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button   Codeand paste your code into the pop-up window. (The first time I corrected your message)

2. Check out the reference example: symbols_get

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# get all symbols
symbols=mt5.symbols_get()
print('Symbols: ', len(symbols))
count=0
# display the first five ones
for s in symbols:
    count+=1
    print("{}. {}".format(count,s.name))
    if count==5: break
print()
 
# get symbols containing RU in their names
ru_symbols=mt5.symbols_get("*RU*")
print('len(*RU*): ', len(ru_symbols))
for s in ru_symbols:
    print(s.name)
print()
 
# get symbols whose names do not contain USD, EUR, JPY and GBP
group_symbols=mt5.symbols_get(group="*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*")
print('len(*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*):', len(group_symbols))
for s in group_symbols:
    print(s.name,":",s)
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
Symbols:  84
1. EURUSD
2. GBPUSD
3. USDCHF
4. USDJPY
5. USDCNH
 
len(*RU*):  8
EURUSD
USDRUB
USDRUR
EURRUR
EURRUB
FORTS.RUB.M5
EURUSD_T20
EURUSD4
 
len(*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*):  13
AUDCAD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session...
AUDCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
AUDNZD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
CADCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
NZDCAD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
NZDCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
NZDSGD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
CADMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
CHFMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
NZDMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...
FORTS.RTS.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...
FORTS.RUB.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...
FOREX.CHF.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...

Thanks Vladimr Karputov.


When you said:  install MetaTrader 5 and you have to work in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

1. do I just install MetaTrade 5 in python like pip insall MetraTrade5?

2. what is  MetaTrader 5 terminal?  where to install it? can i use with python? I have no idea.  I am running my code in jupyter notebook. 


sorry pls forgive me that I am totally lost. I came here because one of trading book use MetaTrader5. and I am struggling with running the jupyter notebook which contains MetaTrader5.

Thanks for your help.


 
You have to download

and install the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

