Why does Lot increase in money management Backtext to constant level?

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Hello everyone,

in brief, I design an EA increase linear value of lot with Balance (Money Management)

For Example: 

for balance 100$ --------> 0.03 Lot

so, balance 1,000$ -----> 0.30 Lot

and balance 10,000$ ----> 3.00 Lot

....

or balance 33.33$ -------> 0.01 Lot

But by backtesting (8Years), I change balance and see the same results

as shown in image


and I put this code in OnTick

if ( MM==false ){ LotF=Lot;}
if ( MM==true  && AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) <  Balance )
   { LotF = Lot; }
                   
if ( MM==true  && AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) >= Balance )
   { LotF=0.01*int(100*LotM*AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)/Balance); }
 
Amgad Samir Nassief Abdelmalek:

Hello everyone,

in brief, I design an EA increase linear value of lot with Balance (Money Management)

For Example: 

for balance 100$ --------> 0.03 Lot

so, balance 1,000$ -----> 0.30 Lot

and balance 10,000$ ----> 3.00 Lot

....

or balance 33.33$ -------> 0.01 Lot

But by backtesting (8Years), I change balance and see the same results

as shown in image


and I put this code in OnTick

I'm going to guess that you hit the maximum lot size permitted by your broker, ordersend produced errors, and the EA stops trading. But, it keeps trying so it draws the horizontal line.

What does the journal say? Check for errors? 
 
Hi! Sorry… I don’t know what to answer to your question, but I have a question regarding the above… why would you choose to increase the LotSize with the AccBalance… It is not better to include a RiskProcent in the calculation of LotSize and then the Lot will adjust accordingly?… What is the idea?  Thanks! 
 
Daniel Cioca #:
Hi! Sorry… I don’t know what to answer to your question, but I have a question regarding the above… why would you choose to increase the LotSize with the AccBalance… It is not better to include a RiskProcent in the calculation of LotSize and then the Lot will adjust accordingly?… What is the idea?  Thanks! 

because any EA must have MM for variable lot size 

and this will be option (if MM=true) not mandatory 

 
Cornelius Alexius Zuend #:
I'm going to guess that you hit the maximum lot size permitted by your broker, ordersend produced errors, and the EA stops trading. But, it keeps trying so it draws the horizontal line.

What does the journal say? Check for errors? 

I guessed that, so, I put notice for it

So, I need to retry with another one

 
Amgad Samir Nassief Abdelmalek #:

because any EA must have MM for variable lot size 

and this will be option (if MM=true) not mandatory 

Yes… this can be achieved by adjusting your LotSize by percentage  of your AccountBalance… in correlation with StopLoss… 1% of 100 dollars may be 0.01 and 1% of 1000 dollars would be More Lots… 
 
Cornelius Alexius Zuend #:
I'm going to guess that you hit the maximum lot size permitted by your broker, ordersend produced errors, and the EA stops trading. But, it keeps trying so it draws the horizontal line.

What does the journal say? Check for errors? 

I want to re-thank you again 

I modified my code by adding (max lot) option and your comment helps me

Thanks

 
Daniel Cioca #:
Yes… this can be achieved by adjusting your LotSize by percentage  of your AccountBalance… in correlation with StopLoss… 1% of 100 dollars may be 0.01 and 1% of 1000 dollars would be More Lots… 

mmm you're right and your idea is better 

I'll modify this way beside mine ( as an option )

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