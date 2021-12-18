Why does Lot increase in money management Backtext to constant level?
Hello everyone,
in brief, I design an EA increase linear value of lot with Balance (Money Management)
For Example:
for balance 100$ --------> 0.03 Lot
so, balance 1,000$ -----> 0.30 Lot
and balance 10,000$ ----> 3.00 Lot
....
or balance 33.33$ -------> 0.01 Lot
But by backtesting (8Years), I change balance and see the same results
as shown in image
and I put this code in OnTick
Hi! Sorry… I don’t know what to answer to your question, but I have a question regarding the above… why would you choose to increase the LotSize with the AccBalance… It is not better to include a RiskProcent in the calculation of LotSize and then the Lot will adjust accordingly?… What is the idea? Thanks!
because any EA must have MM for variable lot size
and this will be option (if MM=true) not mandatory
I'm going to guess that you hit the maximum lot size permitted by your broker, ordersend produced errors, and the EA stops trading. But, it keeps trying so it draws the horizontal line.
I guessed that, so, I put notice for it
So, I need to retry with another one
because any EA must have MM for variable lot size
and this will be option (if MM=true) not mandatory
I'm going to guess that you hit the maximum lot size permitted by your broker, ordersend produced errors, and the EA stops trading. But, it keeps trying so it draws the horizontal line.
I want to re-thank you again
I modified my code by adding (max lot) option and your comment helps me
Thanks
Yes… this can be achieved by adjusting your LotSize by percentage of your AccountBalance… in correlation with StopLoss… 1% of 100 dollars may be 0.01 and 1% of 1000 dollars would be More Lots…
mmm you're right and your idea is better
I'll modify this way beside mine ( as an option )
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Hello everyone,
in brief, I design an EA increase linear value of lot with Balance (Money Management)
For Example:
for balance 100$ --------> 0.03 Lot
so, balance 1,000$ -----> 0.30 Lot
and balance 10,000$ ----> 3.00 Lot
....
or balance 33.33$ -------> 0.01 Lot
But by backtesting (8Years), I change balance and see the same results
as shown in image
and I put this code in OnTick