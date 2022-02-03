Experts: One click close

One click close:

The code is used to demonstrate how one can create a button on the chart and assign a function to it. The code is used to delete all orders after clicking on the button. The deletion takes care of various scenarios and shows error messages.

Author: Satyam Shivam

 
Automated-Trading:

can teach me how to add lot size from one click app to my code?

David Aw # :

Please paste your code correctly: click the button Codeand paste your code in the popup.

 
I am not very clear on what exactly do you need. ? Can you please clarify your questions a little bit more. I would be most willing to help you.

