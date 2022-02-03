Experts: One click close
Automated-Trading:
Author: Satyam Shivam
can teach me how to add lot size from one click app to my code?
***
Descubra las nuevas posibilidades de MetaTrader 5 con la comunidad y los servicios MQL5
- 2022.02.02
- www.mql5.com
MQL5 es un lenguaje built-in de estrategias comerciales para el terminal MetaTrader 5. Este lenguaje permite escribir sus propios sistemas automáticos de trading, indicadores técnicos, scripts y bibliotecas de funciones.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
One click close:
The code is used to demonstrate how one can create a button on the chart and assign a function to it. The code is used to delete all orders after clicking on the button. The deletion takes care of various scenarios and shows error messages.
Author: Satyam Shivam