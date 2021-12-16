debugging deactivate visual mode

KjLNi :

Hello,

since recently, when I debug a program (mql5, meta trader, strategy tester ),

the strategy tester is always running in "visual mode".

Even if I take out the flag for "visual mode".

This is not very practical, because it takes much more time to debug.


Hoping one of you has a tip for me?

thanks a lot in advance!!

Vladimir Karputov #:

The strategy tester will start in visual mode if:

1. You start testing the Expert Advisor on historical data (button in MetaEditor) and if you have checked the ' Use visual mode for debugging on history ' box in the MetaEditor settings:

2. You start testing from the terminal (from the 'Strategy Tester' window) and if you yourself have checked the ' visual mode with the display ... ' checkbox in the tester settings.


Hello, thanks for your message.

It is possible that I have used (only recently) the button "historical data".

I think there is another button/function in MetaEditor to start debugging.

I will try it with this one and see if it still brings up the "visual mode".

And yes, I am aware of the flag "visual mode" in strategy tester ...

