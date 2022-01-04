heiken ashi ea problem - page 3

Andrea Di

https://charts.mql5.com/31/88/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp.png

there were 2 weird operations tonight.

as you can see from the chart the ea opened 2 positions at prices that weren't even from the candle spikes.

i am testing the ea in real time and they are the only cases.

yesterday afternoon I downloaded the historical data, does it have something to do with it?

How could that happen?

You forget about the spread:


 
Andrea Di


You can use the indicator Spread Control 3 to visualize the spread:

