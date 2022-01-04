heiken ashi ea problem - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://charts.mql5.com/31/88/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp.png
there were 2 weird operations tonight.
as you can see from the chart the ea opened 2 positions at prices that weren't even from the candle spikes.
i am testing the ea in real time and they are the only cases.
yesterday afternoon I downloaded the historical data, does it have something to do with it?
How could that happen?
You forget about the spread:
You can use the indicator Spread Control 3 to visualize the spread: