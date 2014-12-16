OnInit : init_agent_not_suitable : how to use it ?
Hi,
Previous post. The service told me to use init_agent_not_suitable but I can't find any examples on how to use it ?
For example :
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE<10) return(INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE);
For example :
Precisely. How to know how much mb required for the EA to run it ? Will 10 filter well ?
It depends of your EA needs, it's up to you to find good settings
So here's the answer of the support team.
Check this example:
int OnInit() { //--- the EA consumes 1 GB for calculations //--- don't use agents with less than 2 GB memory available if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL)<2048) return(INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE); //--- available memory should not be less than 1 Gb if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE)<1024) return(INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE); //--- OK return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- show the approximate size of memory used Print("Used ",TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED)," Mb of memory"); //--- }So, to estimate the size of memory consumed by the EA, use TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED in OnDeinit. Then use this value for checks in OnInit.
So here's the answer of the support team.
Check this example:
It's a very good answer, you are lucky.
Indeed. The EA gives good results on weekly testing, worried it won't run on yearly. Let's see ...
'return' - 'void' function returns a value
Using the code above inside OnInit, that's the error I get. Any idea ?
int OnInit() {Use OnInit as an int when using the retcodes. Here we are ...
Use OnInit as an int when using the retcodes. Here we are ...
:) I yet not solved the optimization problem. Even when allowing 3
gb. Without the agent (I btw have to repay each pass requeued) how much
time will it take ? On MQL4, there's no agent, does it last ... err a
month ?
2014.12.15 15:23:53 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 genetic pass (0, 265) tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 4096 Kb, used 0 Mb)" in 812 ms (PR 193) 2014.12.15 15:24:02 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 genetic pass (0, 470) tested with error "critical runtime error 520 in global initialization function (cannot load expert because of transformation error)" in 1 ms (PR 193)
:) I yet not solved the optimization problem. Even when allowing 3
gb. Without the agent (I btw have to repay each pass requeued) how much
time will it take ? On MQL4, there's no agent, does it last ... err a
month ?
Seems an another error :
"critical runtime error 520 in global initialization function (cannot load expert because of transformation error)"
Did you report it to ServiceDesk ?
Your code seems to consume a lot of memory, possible ?
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Hi,
Previous post. The service told me to use init_agent_not_suitable but I can't find any examples on how to use it ?