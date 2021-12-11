There is no link to the "Purchased Products" in the MT5 Market
Hello Everyone,
I recently wanted to check if there was any update to my EAs and noticed that there is no link to the "Purchased Products" in the MARKET tab in MT5. Is this a glitch? Has it been removed in the latest version? Has it been moved somewhere else?
Thanks a lot in advance!