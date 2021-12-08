Orders missing in history report

When I export my entire report history for my account I suddenly do not receive all 'orders' history (only shows the order for the current month). 'Positions' and 'Deals' are extracted correctly. Anyone knows what is going on? Thanks in advance. 


 
Glyhis:

Have you set and controlled that the Period is correct:


 
There is a broker who recently unloaded history from server. If your brokers name Starts with R and continues with obo, contact your broker, or even better, find another broker.
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Checked, seems fine. 

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:
Well that could apply. Thanks, will contact them.

