Orders missing in history report
Glyhis:
When I export my entire report history for my account I suddenly do not receive all 'orders' history (only shows the order for the current month). 'Positions' and 'Deals' are extracted correctly. Anyone knows what is going on? Thanks in advance.
Have you set and controlled that the Period is correct:
There is a broker who recently unloaded history from server. If your brokers name Starts with R and continues with obo, contact your broker, or even better, find another broker.
Carl Schreiber #:
Have you set and controlled that the Period is correct:
Checked, seems fine.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I export my entire report history for my account I suddenly do not receive all 'orders' history (only shows the order for the current month). 'Positions' and 'Deals' are extracted correctly. Anyone knows what is going on? Thanks in advance.