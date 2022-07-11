Indicators: QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread

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QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread:

This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.

QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread

Author: QuantGlobal

 

HI! What is the name of brocker, which provides in MT4/MT5 data for QG Futures?

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