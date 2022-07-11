Indicators: QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread
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QG Futures/CFD Intermarket Spread:
This is a simple script to chart the intermarket spread between 2 different futures or CFD contracts. The spread trading is a popular futures trading strategy and can be done using CFDs more easily as there is no formal expiry date.
Author: QuantGlobal