Indicators: RSI Extreme Zone
rohit_sharma #:
nice indicator but gives a lot of alert indicator at one time approximately 200 alerts ...........can it be modify so that only one alert pops up
nice indicator but gives a lot of alert indicator at one time approximately 200 alerts ...........can it be modify so that only one alert pops up
tnx, it alerts multiple time only when you add it to the chart first time or changing time frames (it has to show previous alerts).
after, it will alert only by the signal..
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RSI Extreme Zone:
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.
Author: Alexander Chertnik