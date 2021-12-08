Indicators: RSI Extreme Zone

New comment
 

RSI Extreme Zone:

The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones.

RSI Extreme Zone

Author: Alexander Chertnik

 
   nice indicator but gives a lot of alert indicator at one time approximately 200 alerts ...........can it be modify so that only one alert pops up
Files:
rsi.JPG  290 kb
 
rohit_sharma #:
   nice indicator but gives a lot of alert indicator at one time approximately 200 alerts ...........can it be modify so that only one alert pops up

tnx, it alerts multiple time only when you add it to the chart first time or changing time frames (it has to show previous alerts).

after, it will alert only by the signal..

New comment