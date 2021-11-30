Reason why product validation report is completed with errors when none are listed?

Why? Because the log file exceeded 2GB. Stop printing diagnostics.
 
Thanks. Stopped printing diagnostics. One error is left "test on EURUSD (netting) there are no trading operations". Trades occur during those timeframe when back-tested and netting is allowed and the other checked were passed.



 
There is an error in the code I do not know what the source is.
