Reason why product validation report is completed with errors when none are listed?
Why? Because the log file exceeded 2GB. Stop printing diagnostics.
William Roeder #:
Why? Because the log file exceeded 2GB. Stop printing diagnostics.
Why? Because the log file exceeded 2GB. Stop printing diagnostics.
Thanks. Stopped printing diagnostics. One error is left "test on EURUSD (netting) there are no trading operations". Trades occur during those timeframe when back-tested and netting is allowed and the other checked were passed.
There is an error in the code I do not know what the source is.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register