clrCyan appears to be missing in help files

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Hi,


I see in the code it's possible to add the color "clrCyan", but when I press F1 I can't find that option in the color palette, only "clrLightCyan":

Cyan missing

So, unlest I did something wrong, there seems to be colors missing in this help file. So I came here to inform :)


Btw, since we are already here: is there another way of seeing the available colors which isn't so messy? The above palette doesn't follow neither color, nor alphabetic order; it seems the creator just threw the colors and got away.

 

The order is: Dark top, Light bottom.

I think it looks fabulous.

Anyhow, why bother with these names? Use RGB, that way you are the creator and name giver of the color.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

The order is: Dark top, Light bottom.

More or less! xD

Enrique Dangeroux #:

Anyhow, why bother with these names? Use RGB, that way you are the creator and name giver of the color.

Hmm how could that be done? I don't recall seeing instructions on using RGB 

[Deleted]  
Martin Bittencourt: I see in the code it's possible to add the color "clrCyan", but when I press F1 I can't find that option in the color palette, only "clrLightCyan": So, unlest I did something wrong, there seems to be colors missing in this help file. So I came here to inform :) Btw, since we are already here: is there another way of seeing the available colors which isn't so messy? The above palette doesn't follow neither color, nor alphabetic order; it seems the creator just threw the colors and got away.

It is probably clrAqua which is Cyan. See the following colour table of HTML colours

 
Martin Bittencourt #:

More or less! xD

Hmm how could that be done? I don't recall seeing instructions on using RGB 

In mql each time a color is needed you can either use a named constant or RGB values.

Read the documentation please !

 
Martin Bittencourt #:

More or less! xD

Hmm how could that be done? I don't recall seeing instructions on using RGB 

Googling the RGB values of cyan, you will find 0,255,255 so:

color clr_cyan = C'0,255,255';

now just use that defined var whenever you need that color

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It is probably clrAqua which is Cyan. See the following colour table of HTML colours

Indeed! So in the palette, we have Aqua, but in code we can write both Cyan as well as Aqua :3 Interesting choice by MetaQuotes.

Amir Yacoby #:

Googling the RGB values of cyan, you will find 0,255,255 so:

now just use that defined var whenever you need that color

Thanks for the instructions!

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