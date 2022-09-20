clrCyan appears to be missing in help files
The order is: Dark top, Light bottom.
I think it looks fabulous.
Anyhow, why bother with these names? Use RGB, that way you are the creator and name giver of the color.
Martin Bittencourt: I see in the code it's possible to add the color "clrCyan", but when I press F1 I can't find that option in the color palette, only "clrLightCyan": So, unlest I did something wrong, there seems to be colors missing in this help file. So I came here to inform :) Btw, since we are already here: is there another way of seeing the available colors which isn't so messy? The above palette doesn't follow neither color, nor alphabetic order; it seems the creator just threw the colors and got away.
It is probably clrAqua which is Cyan. See the following colour table of HTML colours
Fernando Carreiro #:
It is probably clrAqua which is Cyan. See the following colour table of HTML colours
Indeed! So in the palette, we have Aqua, but in code we can write both Cyan as well as Aqua :3 Interesting choice by MetaQuotes.
Amir Yacoby #:
Googling the RGB values of cyan, you will find 0,255,255 so:
Googling the RGB values of cyan, you will find 0,255,255 so:
now just use that defined var whenever you need that color
Thanks for the instructions!
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Hi,
I see in the code it's possible to add the color "clrCyan", but when I press F1 I can't find that option in the color palette, only "clrLightCyan":
So, unlest I did something wrong, there seems to be colors missing in this help file. So I came here to inform :)
Btw, since we are already here: is there another way of seeing the available colors which isn't so messy? The above palette doesn't follow neither color, nor alphabetic order; it seems the creator just threw the colors and got away.