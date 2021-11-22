My EA purchases don't show in terminal
Purchases for MT5 should be in MT5 terminal only.
And purchases for MT4 - in MT4 terminal.
This is the instruction from the service desk which I used when I install new Metatrader, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Hello,
Most of my EA purchases don't show in neither MT5 nor MT4 terminal.
It's really weird. All showed at first and I was able to download and start using some EAs. Then as I opened new terminals most of them stopped showing.
I restarted Windows, terminals and updated explorer to latest with no help at all. Still the same problem.
Please help.
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your muaztugcu login and NOT your email or Facebook.
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Hello,
Most of my EA purchases don't show in neither MT5 nor MT4 terminal.
It's really weird. All showed at first and I was able to download and start using some EAs. Then as I opened new terminals most of them stopped showing.
I restarted Windows, terminals and updated explorer to latest with no help at all. Still the same problem.
Please help.