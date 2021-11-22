hi community
vargeese7:
i am basic programmer anyone help me
whenever i will get any close order then immediately i have to open one buy and sell for the same currency
But my codings are working
first two orders closing then will be immediately open my new buy and sell order
here my codings
void OnTick()
{
//---
for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) //Cycle for all orders..
{
if( i == OrdersTotal())//If there is the next one
{
OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,0.02,Ask,3,NULL,Bid+100*_Point);
OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,0.02,Bid,3,NULL,Ask-100*_Point);
}
return;
}
}
how ?
Hi,
start by using Alt+S when posting code
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i am basic programmer anyone help me
whenever i will get any close order then immediately i have to open one buy and sell for the same currency
But my codings are working
first two orders closing then will be immediately open my new buy and sell order
here my codings
void OnTick()
{
//---
for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) //Cycle for all orders..
{
if( i == OrdersTotal())//If there is the next one
{
OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,0.02,Ask,3,NULL,Bid+100*_Point);
OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,0.02,Bid,3,NULL,Ask-100*_Point);
}
return;
}
}
how ?