Is MetaQuotes-Demo down at 20211121 21:00 ET? - page 2
As the MQ servers are not working, it is not possible to validate products in the Market (Not synchronized with trade server).
We should wait anyway ...
Ok, thanks for the confirmation. ;)
scan the servers of your broker (MetaQuotes is not a broker and this MetaQuotes-Demo server has nothing to do woth trading, at least - it is not used for trading).
Connect to your broker's server.
no connection to MT5 today ???
no connections to the Metaquotes Demo Server.
What happening?
How is that unnecessary. The demo helps us a lot I think it's a problem to be solved as soon as possible
There are demo of the brokers (which may also help a lot).
There are a lot of demo accounts available to open in every broker for example.
Why do you need demo account from MetaQuotes?
Open the other demo account for some broker for example, and it will also help a lot.
I have many demo accounts of many brokers, read post #4 as an example.
By the way, my MT5 was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo:
MetaQuotes-Demo works now.
scan the servers of your broker (MetaQuotes is not a broker and this MetaQuotes-Demo server has nothing to do woth trading, at least - it is not used for trading).
Connect to your broker's server.