Is MetaQuotes-Demo down at 20211121 21:00 ET? - page 2

New comment
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
As the MQ servers are not working, it is not possible to validate products in the Market (Not synchronized with trade server).
One user have sent a private message to me that he can not validate now ... so - yes, it may be for this reason.
We should wait anyway ...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Ok, thanks for the confirmation. ;)

 
Sergey Golubev #:
scan the servers of your broker (MetaQuotes is not a broker and this MetaQuotes-Demo server has nothing to do woth trading, at least - it is not used for trading).
Connect to your broker's server.
Thanks for replying, i was conncting to MetaQuotes-Demo NOT my broker. Do you known if the is something wrong with it?
 
no connection to MT5 today ???
 
vedas bededou nguessan #:
no connection to MT5 today ???

no connections to the Metaquotes Demo Server.

What happening?

 
Sergueï Goloubev # :

Comment est-ce inutile. La démo nous aide beaucoup je pense que c'est un problème à résoudre au plus vite
 
66942010Ib #:
How is that unnecessary. The demo helps us a lot I think it's a problem to be solved as soon as possible

There are demo of the brokers (which may also help a lot).
There are a lot of demo accounts available to open in every broker for example.
Why do you need demo account from MetaQuotes?
Open the other demo account for some broker for example, and it will also help a lot.
I have many demo accounts of many brokers, read post as an example.

---------------- 

By the way, my MT5 was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo:

Question
Question
  • 2021.06.25
  • www.mql5.com
I'm copying a signal...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

There are demo of the brokers (which may also help a lot).
There are a lot of demo accounts available to open in every broker for example.
Why do you need demo account from MetaQuotes?
Open the other demo account for some broker for example, and it will also help a lot.
I have many demo accounts of many brokers, read post as an example.

---------------- 

By the way, my MT5 was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo:

MetaQuotes-Demo works now.

 
my desktop mql5 is not connecting to server 
 
Sergey Golubev #:
scan the servers of your broker (MetaQuotes is not a broker and this MetaQuotes-Demo server has nothing to do woth trading, at least - it is not used for trading).
Connect to your broker's server.
I've tried that but it's still not working since yesterday,,,, time zone EAT
123
New comment