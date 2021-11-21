BUG in the Tester of Strategies
Every possible bug should be reproduce by the others.
If the bug can not be reproduiced so it is not a bug.
And it is responsibility of the users to provide all the technical information to be enough to reproduce and to fix possible bug.
(I just explaned about how "bug fixing system" is working here on mql5 forum for Metatrader).
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Because I was reading your thread in Russian forum (same thread), and the users could not reproduce your bug to provide the details for possible fixing.
They are thinking that it is the bug in your Martingale EA (related to different ticks/bars used for different testing, or more), and they asked you to provide source code to check the bug in your EA but your refused to do so ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
An error in the strategy tester.
fxsaber , 11/20/2021 1:57 PM
I see CrazyMartin-v-2.15. ex5 . Need CrazyMartin-v-2.15. mq5 .
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
An error in the strategy tester.
Aleksandr Dziuba , 2021.11.21 14:00
Have you checked the results? Have you localized an error? Show screenshots here in the chat. And then blah - blah - blah.
Re-read my this post from the beginning.
Because you told that the users (who are asking for technical proofs to reproduce "this bug" to get some results for possible fixing) are doing "blah- bla- blah".
But you are totally wrong: you are doing "blah- bla- blah" on Russian forum and English forum as well, because any declaration about the bugs without any proofs is "blah- bla- blah" (and "blah- bla- blah" = spam).
Hello.
I found bug when one expert, one symbol & one set give different results of visual testing and simple test.
Period 10 day. AUDNZD RoboForex Pro. Netting.
Posting ex5 is not allowed on this forum.
There is no bug, fix your code or post the source if you want help to fix it.
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Hello.
I found bug when one expert, one symbol & one set give different results of visual testing and simple test.
Period 10 day. AUDNZD RoboForex Pro. Netting.