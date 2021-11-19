need help！MT4 installation error

We all know that after MT4 is installed, there will be other files in this path（C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal）, but I have nothing here. The software is installed on the C drive by default.

Open data Folder and check:

Open data Folder

or re-install MT4 using the following links/examples:

How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
Limitations to use old builds of MT4/MT5 or old versions of Windows (incl antivirus issue): this page
