Cant draw trend line

New comment
 

Hi,

I keep on clicking on the button to draw a trend line and nothing is happening.

I have pasted a video below has anyone else had this problem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOhXp2pfVnk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOhXp2pfVnk

Can anyone suggest everything

 

The cursor has changed and shows the line. Then all you are doing is moving the cursor, which does nothing.

Move the cursor to where you want the line to start, and drag to where you want it to end.

 
William Roeder #:

The cursor has changed and shows the line. Then all you are doing is moving the cursor, which does nothing.

Move the cursor to where you want the line to start, and drag to where you want it to end.

Sorry i am being dumb i am holding down on the mouse and dragging could you post like a 20 video so i can see visually what you mean 
 
nick8042 #:
Sorry i am being dumb i am holding down on the mouse and dragging could you post like a 20 video so i can see visually what you mean 

it doesn't need a video.  

select the Trend Line tool then click and hold whilst you move the cursor on the chart to draw the line

 
.
 
yes it what i keep on doing driving me mad
 
nick8042 # :
yes it what i keep on doing driving me mad

Use a computer mouse. Do not use the touchpad!

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Use a computer mouse. Do not use the touchpad!

What a weird advice. There is no problem to use a touchpad.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Use a computer mouse. Do not use the touchpad!

What!?
New comment