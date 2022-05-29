Drawing Short Trend Line in MT4
Just draw your line, open the properties box and uncheck ray.
After that all your trendlines should be short until you check ray again.
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
- www.mql5.com
Path to the file of an image that will be used as an icon of the EX5 program. Path specification rules are the same as for resources. The property must be specified in the main module with the MQL5 source code. The icon file must be in the ICO format. When launching a script or an Expert Advisor on the chart, the stack of at least 8 MB is...
Keith Watford:Awesome, thanks buddy.
Just draw your line, open the properties box and uncheck ray.
After that all your randlines should be short until you check ray again.
Keith Watford #:Nice. Ive been looking for this for a while and the answer was just there
Just draw your line, open the properties box and uncheck ray.
After that all your trendlines should be short until you check ray again.
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Hi guys,
Does anyone has a tool or developed a tool/indicator to draw short trend line in MT4, just like in the TradingView.com below picture
.