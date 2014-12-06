Backtester

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Hello,

 

i have a quad core i5 and want to use more than one client for backtesting

 

 

 

is there any way, to use all of this 4 cores? when the backtest is running i only see one core

 
amando:

Hello,

 

i have a quad core i5 and want to use more than one client for backtesting

 

 

 

is there any way, to use all of this 4 cores? when the backtest is running i only see one core

No. Your EA is not coded to allow multi-threads (not possible with mql5).

You can only use multiple core during an optimization.

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