Backtester
amando:
Hello,
i have a quad core i5 and want to use more than one client for backtesting
is there any way, to use all of this 4 cores? when the backtest is running i only see one core
No. Your EA is not coded to allow multi-threads (not possible with mql5).
You can only use multiple core during an optimization.
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Hello,
i have a quad core i5 and want to use more than one client for backtesting
is there any way, to use all of this 4 cores? when the backtest is running i only see one core