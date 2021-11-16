MT5 Custom SYMBOL can't show K bar

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MQL5 Custom SYMBOL can't show K bar，

import history bar data.

for example  000001

there is a 1990.hcc file in the dir Bases\Custom\history\000001 ，

so the k bar can't display.

if i delete the file 

it shows ok。


why? can you give me some help?

thanks very much!

 
What's the "K bar"?
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