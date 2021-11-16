MT5 Custom SYMBOL can't show K bar
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MQL5 Custom SYMBOL can't show K bar，
import history bar data.
for example 000001
there is a 1990.hcc file in the dir Bases\Custom\history\000001 ，
so the k bar can't display.
if i delete the file
it shows ok。
why? can you give me some help?
thanks very much!