Experts: RoNz Auto SL and TP
Thanks for the ea. I was looking for exactly this thing.
But this is not working always. For example I have set my take profit at 3 pips and stop loss at 200 pips. It does not always modify the order. Sometimes it does, sometimes it does not. As 3 pips is too close to market so I have also tried with tp = 0 and sl = 200 so that I have to modify only tp only manually. It also does not work. Any insight why it is not working.
Please see the picture below. I have modified tp = 10 and sl = 200 and opened a trade. See the time stamps circled in red. Even after 2 minutes the tp and sl are modified.
Thanks for the ea. I was looking for exactly this thing.
But this is not working always. For example I have set my take profit at 3 pips and stop loss at 200 pips. It does not always modify the order. Sometimes it does, sometimes it does not. As 3 pips is too close to market so I have also tried with tp = 0 and sl = 200 so that I have to modify only tp only manually. It also does not work. Any insight why it is not working.
Please see the picture below. I have modified tp = 10 and sl = 200 and opened a trade. See the time stamps circled in red. Even after 2 minutes the tp and sl are modified.
thank you for the expert
some times between open the order and setting tp and sl the price move very fast and very far acrossing sl or tp
could you let the expert close the order if it more or equal than sl or tp in the expert ?
example :
sl: 15
tp: 23
opening the order and before the expert set sl & tp the order profit is 26
the expert close the order
example 2 :
sl: 16
tp: 12
opening the order and before the expert set sl & tp the order lose is 19
the expert close the order
some thing else
when the order reach actual profit or lose i set it(not the sl or tp) let the expert sound alert
sl: 16
tp: 19
when tp reach 9 point the expert alert me
and when the order is closed the expert alert me
hi mr roni
thank you for the expert
some times between open the order and setting tp and sl the price move very fast and very far acrossing sl or tp
could you let the expert close the order if it more or equal than sl or tp in the expert ?
example :
sl: 15
tp: 23
opening the order and before the expert set sl & tp the order profit is 26
the expert close the order
example 2 :
sl: 16
tp: 12
opening the order and before the expert set sl & tp the order lose is 19
the expert close the order
some thing else
when the order reach actual profit or lose i set it(not the sl or tp) let the expert sound alert
sl: 16
tp: 19
when tp reach 9 point the expert alert me
and when the order is closed the expert alert me
HI Mr.Roni
thx for expert very power full
but i have question,
is possible to add pip close + swap?
HI Mr.Roni
thx for expert very power full
but i have question,
is possible to add pip close + swap?
I'm looking for the h1 settings, I don't understand what's going on with target points to lock profit and profit to lock, what should the h1 settings be?
LockProfitAfter after is when the first stop loss is added. This number in points is added to the open price of the buy trade, and when price reaches this distance from the open price,
ProfitLock + open price, is where that first stop loss is put.
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RoNz Auto SL and TP:
The Expert Advisor automatically sets preconfigured Stop Loss and Take Profit value on all orders which sl = 0 and tp = 0.
Author: Roni Nafrianto