MetaTrader5 build 1010
These are News events, see Calendar tab. It's an old feature. See this topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
- www.mql5.com
AnalysisWhat is Fundamental Analysis and how use MT5 for that. - - Category: general
angevoyageur:Thank you ! When the app was updated at the last version this feature was set as default. I didn't know about it and that's why I asked !
These are News events, see Calendar tab. It's an old feature. See this topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Does anyone know what are the semnification of those markers?