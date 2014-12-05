MetaTrader5 build 1010

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Hello,

Does anyone know what are the semnification of those markers?



 

These are News events, see Calendar tab. It's an old feature. See this topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
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AnalysisWhat is Fundamental Analysis and how use MT5 for that. - - Category: general
 
angevoyageur:

These are News events, see Calendar tab. It's an old feature. See this topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155

Thank you ! When the app was updated at the last version this feature was set as default. I didn't know about it and that's why I asked !
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