Smtp Email not working on MT4 options
Gmail and gmx must be configured (on their site), to allow external application ("Allow less secure applications.")
Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically - MQL5 programming forum (2016)
kennylondonuk:
Hi was wondering if anyone can help with an email issue. I set my options up as below but am still getting an error. Any ideas? Many thanks Kenny
Some SMTP providers are a tad funny about the MT4 platform, I used to use SendGrid until they changed their security protocols, rendering it incompatible with the terminal. I recommend SocketLabs, and you get 2,000 emails / month free. Plus you just copy and paste the login details into MT4 and go, no configuring of anything.
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Hi was wondering if anyone can help with an email issue. I set my opotions up as below but am still getting an error. Any ideas? Many thanks Kenny