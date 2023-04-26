Indicators: Correlation Calculator Panel

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Correlation Calculator Panel:

Calculator

Correlation Calculator Panel

Author: Vladimir Baskakov

 

Good day Vladimir. Thank you for your indicator. 


Will you please explain in details: As I understood that:

Eurusd is higher on the list than usdjpy after H4 time change. In this case I buy EURJPY correct?

Thank you in advance.
 
It is very useful and great with multiple pairs trading EA.
 
Hello) what is a cross is not clear) Can I have more examples or videos on how to use it? )
 
and he chooses arbitrary pairs for analysis ... it’s also not clear why
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