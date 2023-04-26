Indicators: Correlation Calculator Panel
Good day Vladimir. Thank you for your indicator.
Will you please explain in details: As I understood that:
Eurusd is higher on the list than usdjpy after H4 time change. In this case I buy EURJPY correct?Thank you in advance.
It is very useful and great with multiple pairs trading EA.
Hello) what is a cross is not clear) Can I have more examples or videos on how to use it? )
and he chooses arbitrary pairs for analysis ... it’s also not clear why
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Correlation Calculator Panel:
Calculator
Author: Vladimir Baskakov