Indicators: MyRsi with NET
Hello Sir, thank you very much for your sharing and dedication for the indicator coding. It has helped me tremendously in my trading algo development, albeit a manual one, since i have zero coding capabilities.
My findings about this indicator are
1. MyRSI value >0 and NET value <0, vice versa, for me it shows as a no trading area (do not open position).
2. Higher price bias as MyRSI and NET >0, MyRSI > NET, vice versa.
3. Lower upward price momentum if MyRSI and NET >0, MyRSI < NET, vice versa.
If I can ask for your help, is it possible to add a marking to shows the no trading area using price when its about to close, for example in Daily tf, 15 minutes before the candle close, if the time is defineable on the indicator input would be very helpful ?
Thank you very much for you time and work Sir.
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MyRsi with NET:
MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology - by John Ehlers : metatrader 4 version
Author: Mladen Rakic