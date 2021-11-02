Trojan - Bitcoin Miner found in Ava Trade's MT5 folder
Hi,
My anti virus just detected a bitcoin miner inside Ava Trade's MT5 folder. I was shocked. Are brokers allowed to do this?
The file names is CommunicatorPlugin10.dll inside /libraries folder.
I don't think that the broker knows about it - let them know, it could be that they have been hacked.
Hi,
My anti virus just detected a bitcoin miner inside Ava Trade's MT5 folder. I was shocked. Are brokers allowed to do this?
The file names is CommunicatorPlugin10.dll inside /libraries folder.
But do not reply on antivirus too much, because it may be false alarm (antivirus developers usially do not care about it: real alarm or false alarm).
I do not have this file (CommunicatorPlugin10.dll inside /libraries folder) in my Metatrader instances.
But do not reply on antivirus too much, because it may be false alarm (antivirus developers usially do not care about it: real alarm or false alarm).
I only have this file inside MT5 installed using AvaTrade broker's installer. MT5 from other brokers dont have it. The .exe installer file of AvaTrade has been deleted by my antivirus as well because it contains the same trojan file.
I only have this file inside MT5 installed using AvaTrade broker's installer. MT5 from other brokers dont have it. The .exe installer file of AvaTrade has been deleted by my antivirus as well because it contains the same trojan file.
As I told above - do not rely on antivirus too much.
Because there are many cases when antivirus is making mistake (and there are the threads about it).
If you are not sure so ask your broker about this file.
----------------
As an example - official MT5 installer from MetaQuotes - the link to download is on the bottom of this page, or this one: Download MetaTrader 5
You can download and install this MT5 ("clean from every broker") and connect to any broker/account you want (you have).
MetaQuotes explained long time ago about digital signature (and about why some antivirus alarm can be false alarm) - post #762
My example with official MT5 installer (replicating/reproducing the post #762 from Russian forum):
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Renat Fatkhullin , 2011.10.10 00:27
There is no virus in the installer - this is another false alarm for the polymorphic protection engine.
Open the properties of any of our executable file and see the digital signatures - they are signed (which means the files are unchanged from the moment of creation)
...
----------------
So, I have no idea about MT5 installer from any broker ... because I am always using official installer from MQ here Download MetaTrader 5
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
My anti virus just detected a bitcoin miner inside Ava Trade's MT5 folder. I was shocked. Are brokers allowed to do this?
The file names is CommunicatorPlugin10.dll inside /libraries folder.